There have been a few leaks and rumors about the upcoming ASUS ROG Phone 5, from the phone's internal hardware to the interesting external hardware that's expected to appear on the device. Several leaks have hinted at a powerful gaming smartphone with the latest Qualcomm flagship chipset, a large battery with 65W fast-charging, and a 144hz AMOLED display. It seems we don't have long to wait for the next smartphone gaming monster, according to a new splash page for the ROG Phone 5.

The event page featured on the ASUS ROG website features a large countdown to the ROG Phone 5 launch event. You could try to do the math or navigate to the bottom of the page with a few listed cities for different time zones. The phone will launch on March 9th at 6 am ET, or March 10th at 12 am and 7 pm if you're in Berlin or Taipei, respectively.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is already proving to be an interesting smartphone, with previous leaks exposing a rear display in action, presumably dubbed ROG Vision. The function of the display isn't fully known but it seems to function as a way to show notifications and alerts, although there could always be more to the story. Regardless, rear displays seem to be in season this year, with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra shown to feature one as well.

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 was already an impressive device, with great audio, a great display, and great battery life. As a follow-up, the ROG Phone 5 could very well be one of the best phones for gamers this year.