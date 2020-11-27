Millions working from home and distance learning led to a Chromebook shortage that we still haven't quite recovered from. This means that Black Friday Chromebook deals have been fewer and further between, especially on the beefier Chromebooks that you actually need for working from home. Thankfully, one of the Best Chromebooks of 2020 is down to its best price yet at Costco while giving you double the storage.
If you've been wanting to replace your aging laptop to needing another Chromebook in the house for you to use while your kids are working on homework, drop everything and grab this Costco deal on the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 before it sells out.
Best price and balance
ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 (128GB) | $200 off at Costco
The best Chromebook for work and play hits its best price yet.
The 14-inch touchscreen excels at multitasking, the backlit keyboard is easy to type on late into the night, and 128GB of storage means you can stock up on offline movies for watching when the network goes down.
The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is a great and well-balanced Chromebook that gives you the flexible functionality of a touchscreen 2-in-1 along with the durable build quality and performance that ASUS is known for. The keyboard is backlit a tiny bit unevenly, but at least it's easier to make out the keys than other Chromebooks like the HP Pro c640. Unlike most laptops where the keyboard is boringly flat, ASUS designed the hinge on the C434 to raise the keyboard at a slight angle when the lid is open to a wide viewing angle.
The 14-inch touchscreen used here is 1080p and beautifully crisp, making it ideal for both split-screening research with Google Meet calls and for bingeing Twitch on the couch when work is over for the day. The bezels around the edges are just big enough to easily grip for re-adjusting the screen angle or hold it in tablet mode, but they're not comically huge like we see on other big-screen Chromebooks like the Acer Chromebook 715.
While we've seen the 32GB version of the C434 hit $400 before, that doesn't give you nearly enough room for apps and offline data — after all, on most 32GB Chromebooks, system data take up about half the space. 128GB gives you plenty of space for Android and Linux apps, which is important because of differences in the app permissions between Android phones and Chrome OS. You can stock up on HD movies in apps like Disney+ and Netflix and then enjoy them on the beautifully big 14-inch screen.
This deal is only available to Costco members, but considering a Costco membership is $60, and you're saving over $200 on this Chromebook, that seems like a good trade-off, especially if you use it to stock up on Coke and snack food (like I do).