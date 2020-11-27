Millions working from home and distance learning led to a Chromebook shortage that we still haven't quite recovered from. This means that Black Friday Chromebook deals have been fewer and further between, especially on the beefier Chromebooks that you actually need for working from home. Thankfully, one of the Best Chromebooks of 2020 is down to its best price yet at Costco while giving you double the storage. If you've been wanting to replace your aging laptop to needing another Chromebook in the house for you to use while your kids are working on homework, drop everything and grab this Costco deal on the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 before it sells out.

Best price and balance ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 (128GB) | $200 off at Costco The best Chromebook for work and play hits its best price yet. The 14-inch touchscreen excels at multitasking, the backlit keyboard is easy to type on late into the night, and 128GB of storage means you can stock up on offline movies for watching when the network goes down. $400 at Costco