The Premier League season comes to a close today and Champions League places are not yet decided as Chelsea take to the turf at Villa Park. Don't miss a moment with our Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream guide.

Chelsea's destiny is in their own hands as the final round of Premier League games take place. A win today would guarantee a third-place finish for Chelsea and a Champions League berth for next season regardless of the results from elsewhere.

Failure to get maximum points, though, could allow for Liverpool, Leicester, or both to leapfrog the Blues depending on how those games go.

After FA Cup final disappointment just a week ago, Thomas Tuchel will want to tie up a guaranteed spot in Europe's premier competition ahead of playing in this season's Champions League final next weekend.

If Chelsea slide down to fifth after today's Premier League conclusion, their only hope at gaining entry to next year's Champions League is by lifting this year's trophy.

For mid-table Aston Villa, there's relatively little left to play for with today's result having no bearing on their 11th place finish.

It's a marked improvement for Dean Smith's side compared to last season's performance that saw them drawn into a relegation battle, ultimately finishing in 17th place and staying up on the final day of the season.

There's plenty at stake on the final day of Premier League action. Read on to find out how to watch an Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Where and when?

Thursday's match takes place at Villa Park in Birmingham, with kick-off set for 4pm BST local time.

That makes it an 11am ET / 8am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 1am AEST kick-off on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea online in the U.S.

NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Leicester vs Tottenham is at 11am ET / 8am PT, with live coverage on its streaming service Peacock as well as on NBC-owned USA Network which gives you a couple of other live streaming options outlined below.

For streaming outside of Peacock, your best ways to access the Aston Villa vs Chelsea is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.

If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined below, remains one of the best services currently out there.

Peacock Premium Peacock's Premium plan gets you access to its Premier League coverage for just $4.99 per month. There's a 7-day trial if you want to try it out for free. From $5 at Peacock Sling TV Sling's Blue plan gets you 45 sports channels including USA Network, NBC, and NBC Sports Network. You can watch for 3 days for free. From $30 at Sling FuboTV Fubo TV offers access to USA Network, NBC, and NBCSN which gets you access to plenty of Premier League soccer. There's also a 7-day free trial. $64.99 per month at Fubo

How to stream Aston Villa vs Chelsea live in the UK

Sunday's match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Action, with coverage from Villa Park beginning at 3.50pm BST ahead of a 4pm kick-off. You can tune in to Super Sunday coverage from 3pm on Sky Sports Premier League (which is showing the Man City vs Everton game) before switching to Sky Sports Action ahead of kick-off.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, NOW (formerly Now TV).

A NOW Sports Membership will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day, though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all Premier League matches, plus all the upcoming PGA Tour golf, Test cricket, and Formula 1.

NOW Sports Membership Watch Sky Sports' coverage of the Premier League online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch one day's coverage for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34. From £10 at NOW

How to stream Aston Villa vs Chelsea live in Canada

DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Aston Villa vs Chelsea, with kick-off set for 11am ET / 8am PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch the final Premier League matches without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of Premier League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

Live stream Aston Villa vs Chelsea live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Aston Villa vs Chelsea in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 1am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Premier League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year up front at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match above in this guide. If you're intent on watching Aston Villa vs Chelsea but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN will come in handy. Using one allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's in the country where the content is available, letting you watch as if you were there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals available right now.