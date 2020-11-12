Assassin's Creed Valhalla: How to upload a Viking raider for your friends

First off, you can't make a Jomsviking until you arrive in England. This will take at least a couple of hours of progressing through the main story, longer if you choose to do side content in Norway first.

While the Assassin's Creed games haven't brought back the multiplayer mode that defined the early online days of titles like Brotherhood, there is a way for you to aid your friends online in Assassin's Creed Valhalla . Once you progress far enough, you can create a Viking raider, or Jomsviking, to upload online. From there, your friends who are also playing will eventually see your raider and be able to bring them in. Here's how to upload a Viking raider for your friends.

Now that your Barracks is built, Speak to the old woman with a ledger near the Barracks. She'll discuss setting up a right-hand warrior. Once you do so, you can customize your Jomsviking, selecting from pre-determined faces, choosing whether they are male or female, and altering the weapons and armor used.

Make sure you're happy with the chosen sex and appearance of your raider because, unfortunately, these can't be changed after uploading. There's also currently no way to delete your Jomsviking. Hopefully this is something Ubisoft changes moving forward. Once you're sure you're happy with the selection, press Assign and you'll be all set.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla online raider Recruiting a Jomsviking

Unfortunately, you can't directly recruit your friends' Jomsvikings, and getting them to show up isn't an exact science. What you'll need to do is periodically check around the Barracks. From time to time, different raiders will appear and eventually, you'll see the Jomsviking your friend uploaded, which will be noted on the recruitment menu. Once they've shown up, just pay the 100 Silver and they'll be available for your raiding party.

