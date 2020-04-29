The two-camera Arlo Pro 2 home security system is down to $239.99 at Newegg today only. All you have to do to score that low price is enter coupon code 93XPJ37 during checkout. The set has sold for around $260 on average, though it has sold for as much as $300 in the last few months. Today's price is within $10 of the lowest price we've ever seen for this 2-cam set. Shipping is free.

Watch out Arlo Pro 2 two-camera home security system These 100% wire-free cameras record in 1080p, can be mounted indoors or out, and work with your smart home. Highlight areas of activity where you want to receive alerts, get 24/7 video recording and see activity 3 seconds before a triggered event. $239.99 $269.99 $30 off See at Newegg With coupon: 93XPJ37

The kit includes two cameras, mounting hardware, and the required base station to make it all work together. The Arlo Pro 2 smart home wireless HD security cameras can be used indoors or outdoors to keep watch over any angle of your home — they're weatherproof and even include night vision so you'll be able to see even when it's dark out. The best part about these cameras though is that they're wireless allowing you to set them up easily wherever you'd like, and you can add more cameras if you need to at a later date.

They're also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, so you can use them with devices like the Echo Dot, Google Nest Mini, or HomePod, to arm or disarm the system. If you have a smart speaker with a built-in screen like the Echo Show, you get the ability to view your live video streams with a voice command too.

You get access to the previous 7 days' worth of recordings at no cost, but if you need longer you can sign up for a subscription from $2.99 per month.

We named the Arlo Pro 2 system as the best overall pick on our list of the best wireless smart home security camera systems in 2019, though that list is worth a look even if the Arlo cams aren't quite for you.