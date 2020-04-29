The two-camera Arlo Pro 2 home security system is down to $239.99 at Newegg today only. All you have to do to score that low price is enter coupon code 93XPJ37 during checkout. The set has sold for around $260 on average, though it has sold for as much as $300 in the last few months. Today's price is within $10 of the lowest price we've ever seen for this 2-cam set. Shipping is free.
Watch out
Arlo Pro 2 two-camera home security system
These 100% wire-free cameras record in 1080p, can be mounted indoors or out, and work with your smart home. Highlight areas of activity where you want to receive alerts, get 24/7 video recording and see activity 3 seconds before a triggered event.
$239.99
$269.99 $30 off
The kit includes two cameras, mounting hardware, and the required base station to make it all work together. The Arlo Pro 2 smart home wireless HD security cameras can be used indoors or outdoors to keep watch over any angle of your home — they're weatherproof and even include night vision so you'll be able to see even when it's dark out. The best part about these cameras though is that they're wireless allowing you to set them up easily wherever you'd like, and you can add more cameras if you need to at a later date.
They're also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, so you can use them with devices like the Echo Dot, Google Nest Mini, or HomePod, to arm or disarm the system. If you have a smart speaker with a built-in screen like the Echo Show, you get the ability to view your live video streams with a voice command too.
You get access to the previous 7 days' worth of recordings at no cost, but if you need longer you can sign up for a subscription from $2.99 per month.
We named the Arlo Pro 2 system as the best overall pick on our list of the best wireless smart home security camera systems in 2019, though that list is worth a look even if the Arlo cams aren't quite for you.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OnePlus 8 Pro review: No strings attached
OnePlus pushed everything to the extreme this time around, but is the $900 OnePlus 8 Pro the best phone money can buy?
OnePlus 8 review: More of the same, for $100 more
Just 6 months removed from the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 8 is here as the affordable mainstream option at a new higher price. Here's what it offers for that extra money, and where its value stands.
Where to buy the OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro: Best Deals and Discounts in 2020
Eager to get your hands on the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro? Here are all of the places selling the two phones and the best deals that are currently available!
Kick up your cooking with these smart gadgets
There's a ton of really cool smart home tech for the kitchen, along with some smart products that will make food prep and cooking easier. Here are some of the best out there to get you cookin' fast.