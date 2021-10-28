Today, Meta (formerly Facebook) announced some major initiatives focused on its Metaverse. It made the shocking decision to convert the Oculus Quest 2 into the Meta Quest 2, and promised to add 2D apps and work profiles to the Quest platform. But honestly, the most exciting news coming out of Connect 2021 had to do with new games coming to the platform.

Along with a GTA: San Andreas Quest 2 port and other major game launches like Blade & Sorcery: Nomad, we learned today that Vertigo Games has partnered with Oculus (or Meta) Studios on five upcoming VR games.

Vertigo Games is a highly successful and prolific studio, having launched several of the best Oculus Quest 2 games such as action zombie shooter Arizona Sunshine, family puzzler A Fisherman's Tale, and hands-only guitar sim Unplugged.

What makes this announcement especially exciting is that some of the upcoming Oculus-partnered games will include "fan favorite game worlds from Deep Silver." That brand has published franchises like Saints Row, Dead Island, Metro, Kingdom Come Deliverance, and upcoming space combat game Chorus.

Arizona Sunshine already has the zombie angle covered, but Vertigo Games could take its expertise and bring it to a more well-known brand (Dead Island). An FPS like Metro Exodus or a hack-and-slasher like Kingdom Come would translate very well into virtual reality. And while Saints Row seems too fast-paced and nausea-inducing for VR, anything is possible.