Up until now, hand tracking on the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 has largely been underutilized in full-length games. Thankfully, Vertigo Games and Anotherway have partnered up to bring Unplugged to the Oculus Quest platform and there's little doubt that it'll be joining the list of best hand tracking games for Oculus Quest when it releases later in 2021. Unplugged started out as a Kickstarter project earlier this year but is getting a huge development boost thanks to the creators of Arizona Sunshine.

Unplugged is a guitar rhythm game akin to Guitar Hero but with one hugely unique feature: hand tracking. Instead of utilizing some specialized controller like Guitar Hero did, or even using the Oculus Touch controllers in a way that mimics a guitar, players will use only their hands while playing thanks to the Oculus Quest's unique built-in hand tracking feature. That turns the age-old game of air guitar into a way to actually play songs with just your hands, playing on an ethereal guitar that appears to be in a place it's really not.

While we've seen gameplay of Unplugged since earlier this year in the company's teasers, the partnership with Vertigo Games means Kickstarter backers can be even more confident that their investment into the game will yield very palpable results when it releases next year. Unplugged is set to join the ranks of excellent rhythm games in VR, including names like Beat Saber, Synth Riders, and Audica, to name a few. Check out the developer trailer below to see the game in action and hit up the official site to sign up for updates.