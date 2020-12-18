What you need to know
- Anotherway has partnered with Vertigo Games to upgrade Unplugged from Kickstarter project to full-scale development.
- Unplugged is coming to the Oculus Quest platform in Q3 2021.
- Unplugged is a rhythm game that uses a player's hands instead of the Oculus Touch controllers to simulate playing an air guitar.
Up until now, hand tracking on the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 has largely been underutilized in full-length games. Thankfully, Vertigo Games and Anotherway have partnered up to bring Unplugged to the Oculus Quest platform and there's little doubt that it'll be joining the list of best hand tracking games for Oculus Quest when it releases later in 2021. Unplugged started out as a Kickstarter project earlier this year but is getting a huge development boost thanks to the creators of Arizona Sunshine.
Unplugged is a guitar rhythm game akin to Guitar Hero but with one hugely unique feature: hand tracking. Instead of utilizing some specialized controller like Guitar Hero did, or even using the Oculus Touch controllers in a way that mimics a guitar, players will use only their hands while playing thanks to the Oculus Quest's unique built-in hand tracking feature. That turns the age-old game of air guitar into a way to actually play songs with just your hands, playing on an ethereal guitar that appears to be in a place it's really not.
While we've seen gameplay of Unplugged since earlier this year in the company's teasers, the partnership with Vertigo Games means Kickstarter backers can be even more confident that their investment into the game will yield very palpable results when it releases next year. Unplugged is set to join the ranks of excellent rhythm games in VR, including names like Beat Saber, Synth Riders, and Audica, to name a few. Check out the developer trailer below to see the game in action and hit up the official site to sign up for updates.
Easy, powerful VR
Oculus Quest 2
Little effort, big pay off
You won't need a PC or a console to play on the Oculus Quest 2, which makes this the easiest way to play in VR.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Massive Galaxy S21 Ultra leak reveals everything about the phone
The first press renders of the Galaxy S21 Ultra have appeared online, along with the phone's full specs sheet.
How do you manage spam calls?
If there's one thing we can all universally agree on, it's that spam calls are the worst. Given all of the apps/services that are now available for dealing with them, we want to know how you manage your spam calls.
Android phone updates aren't the source of anxiety they used to be
For years, Android updates have been a source of anxiety for some users. Things have shifted in recent years to where some Android manufacturers are getting better about updates, including Samsung. Whether it's due to Apple's influence is anyone's guess, but I'm not complaining.
Want to gift the Oculus Quest user in your life? Start here
If you know someone who loves virtual reality, the Oculus Quest 2 is an excellent device to pick up during the holidays. Whether they need the headset itself or could use some handy accessories, games, and add-ons, these are the best gift you can give to them.