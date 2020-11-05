Getting a new phone is often an exciting time. You have new features to check out, home screens to set up, and get to relish in all of the spec improvements. A new phone also means having to make some usability decisions — with one of the most important being whether you're going to use a case or not.
The Pixel 5 is one of the most recent Android phones to hit the scene, and the question of using a case on it is particularly interesting. Rather than using a glass design like we see for so many flagships these days, the Pixel 5 features an aluminum body with a soft-touch finish. In other words, it's naturally more grippy and durable than other phones you may be used to.
Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some early Pixel 5 adopters have to say:
What about you? Are you using a case with your Pixel 5?
Join the conversation in the forums!
