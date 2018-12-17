Recently, a new feature with Android Pie's accessibility settings was discovered that a lot of people having been excited about.

After diving into Pie's accessibility menu, you can turn on something called "Accessibility Menu" that adds a new button in your navigation bar. When you tap that new button, you'll see a pop-up menu with quick access to things like the Google Assistant, power controls, your recent apps, notifications, and more.

It's designed to help people with physical disabilities to more easily use all of Android's features, but looking through the AC forums, it seems to be something that everyone is interested in.