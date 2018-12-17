Recently, a new feature with Android Pie's accessibility settings was discovered that a lot of people having been excited about.

After diving into Pie's accessibility menu, you can turn on something called "Accessibility Menu" that adds a new button in your navigation bar. When you tap that new button, you'll see a pop-up menu with quick access to things like the Google Assistant, power controls, your recent apps, notifications, and more.

It's designed to help people with physical disabilities to more easily use all of Android's features, but looking through the AC forums, it seems to be something that everyone is interested in.

rimz808

that's cool! turned it on on my pixel. thanks for sharing.

fwn

I also enabled it, and this simply made the phone better. Thanks for sharing.

rexxsor

One thing to note though, accessibility button disables the rotate button. I normally keep auto-rotate off and use the rotate button quite often, so might not be for me. Still, it is a very good option to have.

TraderGary

Yes, of course I had to try it. And then I changed it back. It's quite obviously made for people with some kinds of disabilities.

What about you? Are you using Android Pie's hidden Accessibility Menu?

