If you bought a Galaxy S10, you may have noticed it has something that a lot of other phones don't — a pre-installed screen protector.

Samsung decided to do this as the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the S10 and S10+ doesn't play nicely with all kinds of third-party protectors, and for people that were already planning on using one on the phone anyways, it's a nice touch.

Taking a peek at the AC forums, it looks like people are torn as to whether or not they'll keep it on.