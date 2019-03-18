If you bought a Galaxy S10, you may have noticed it has something that a lot of other phones don't — a pre-installed screen protector.

Samsung decided to do this as the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the S10 and S10+ doesn't play nicely with all kinds of third-party protectors, and for people that were already planning on using one on the phone anyways, it's a nice touch.

Taking a peek at the AC forums, it looks like people are torn as to whether or not they'll keep it on.

I personally was shocked when I learned that Samsung was reinstalling screen protectors on the S10 series, but that's good for the customer since the price of the phones went up so high it's always nice to see the customer getting a bonus That being said, any of you find the screen protector being in the way a bit? like I've cleaned out the front camera cut out at least twice in the 3 days...

Mine is on for now. But its scratching like crazy so I'm going to invest in the Whitestone soon.

I'll leave mine on until a good tempered glass is out that isn't Whitestone and doesn't cost $50.

Didn't even realized it was an actual screen protector when I got it. Thought it was just a plastic. It was off minutes after I got the phone set up. Never really use screen protectors. Honestly not sure why I should need if the glass is as strong as they say. Haven't had much issues to date. I do use a case tho.

What about you? Are you keeping the Galaxy S10's pre-installed screen protector on?

