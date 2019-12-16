Over the years, Samsung's been building up its ecosystem of Galaxy devices to do what it can to compete with Apple's famous walled garden.
Galaxy Buds seamlessly pair and charge with Galaxy smartphones, the Galaxy Watch lineup works best with Samsung's own phones, etc. For people that take the time and money to get invested in this ecosystem, it can be a pretty great experience.
Recently, some of our AC forum members got to talking about it. Here's what they had to say.
What about you? Are you invested in Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem?
