Over the years, Samsung's been building up its ecosystem of Galaxy devices to do what it can to compete with Apple's famous walled garden.

Galaxy Buds seamlessly pair and charge with Galaxy smartphones, the Galaxy Watch lineup works best with Samsung's own phones, etc. For people that take the time and money to get invested in this ecosystem, it can be a pretty great experience.

Recently, some of our AC forum members got to talking about it. Here's what they had to say.

wbcolon

I have the 11 pro max and the note 10 plus. For each device I always try to get the trifecta (buds,watch,phone) of that brand device. You can use either wireless earphone on mixed devices but you lose the features they were released for. Open the box and use the trifecta for a week and put you iPhone away or you&rsquo;ll be tempted to go back to it. I know because I constantly switch my SIM card....

bhatech

Personally Galaxy watch doesn't even come close to Apple watch but that's my preference. You got to use it yourself and see what works for you. For me the iPhone/Apple watch/airpods combo can't be beaten and I use my various android phones on my secondary lines since I also love Android. It comes down to what you like, give it a try and if you don't like you can return it.

celawlor

I can't totally help, but I can some. I use a Mac for work and use the apple buds on conference calls all day and everyone tells me I sound great. I also take several calls on my Note 10+ with the samsung buds and everyone tells me I sound great. Although, the hubby says there is a slight echo with the samsung buds. My office does have a slight echo. I hate iPhones. My family has them and I am...

What about you? Are you invested in Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem?

