For the second year in a row, Google's I/O developer conference will be taking place entirely online, rather than near its Moutain View, CA headquarters. The move to make the conference virtual is part social-distancing, part money-saving, but it means that just about anyone who wants to or is able to can follow along online.
We expect to learn about updates to Chrome OS, Wear OS, and, of course, Android 12, and we wouldn't be surprised by, well, surprises.
Are you going to be following the conference and coverage? What are you most interested in seeing?
