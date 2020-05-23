Best answer: No, unfortunately, you cannot reuse faceplates from the Ring Video Doorbell 2 on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 or 3 Plus. However, there are similar options available for the newer doorbells to give you the personalization and customization that you're looking for.
- Newest from Ring: Ring Video Doorbell 3 ($200 at Best Buy)
- New varieties: Interchangeable Faceplate — Ring Video Doorbell 3 / 3 Plus ($15 at Ring)
- Classic change up: Interchangeable Faceplate — Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($15 at Ring)
Will the faceplates from the Ring Video Doorbell 2 fit the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus
I know it sounds superficial (literally), but one of my favorite things about Ring's Video Doorbells, especially the "main" ones in the series, is that they are at least somewhat customizable to your home and front door decor. They ship with at least two different color faceplates that you can choose from — Satin Nickel and Venetian — and Ring also makes over 15 different colored first-party faceplate replacements if the two included ones aren't quite right for your home.
But will the faceplates from the Ring Video Doorbell 2 fit the newer models? Unfortunately not, I'm afraid. You see, the Ring Video Doorbell 2's dimensions are 5.05 x 2.50 x 1.08 inches, whereas the dimensions for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus are 5.10 x 2.40 x 1.10 inches. You can even see from the screenshot below, taken directly from Ring's website, that these don't even look the same size to the naked eye.
The good news is that right out of the gate, Ring is selling almost as many first-party faceplate replacements for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus as they did for the Video Doorbell 2 (16 vs. 18), in fun colors like midnight blue, bronze, and teal. We also expect a vibrant third-party market of faceplates, covers, and skins for the Video Doorbell 3 and 3 plus, just like there has been for the Ring Video Doorbell 2.
If you're upgrading from the Video Doorbell 2 to the Video Doorbell 3 or 3 Plus, it is a shame that you can't keep your faceplate accessories. Still, it is great to see Ring continuing the tradition of offering alternative looks for their most popular doorbells.
A solid upgrade
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Versatility is what counts
Ring Video Doorbell 3 can be used wirelessly, thanks to the removable rechargeable battery pack, or hard-wired to save from having to charge it up every once in a while.
Third Gen
Interchangeable Faceplate — Ring Video Doorbell 3 / 3 Plus
This season's style
Ring kept it's customization tradition alive with these fun first-party faceplates. Spanning different shades of grey, brown, and green, with fun pops of red and blue, you're sure to find something to make your front door pop.
2nd Gen
Interchangeable Faceplate — Ring Video Doorbell 2
Pop of color
The Ring Video Doorbell 2 has 18 first-party faceplate offerings at Ring.com. If you're feeling festive, buy a couple and quickly pop them on and off to match your mood!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
