Best Interchangeable Faceplates for Ring Video Doorbell 2 in 2022
By Jeramy Johnson published
Ring Video Doorbells are popular because they're extremely easy to install, but did you know that you can actually change up the look by swapping out your Ring Video Doorbell 2 faceplates or by adding a skin or cover? If you're the type of person who likes to put their personal stamp on their home, then you might like to dress up your Ring Video Doorbell 2 with one of these protective covers. They're just one of the many accessories you can buy for your Ring doorbell.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 Faceplates
Nothing fits as well as something from the manufacturer itself, so why not spring for an original? These faceplates from Ring swap right onto your Video Doorbell 2, and are available in 18 colors like turquoise and red.
Wasserstein Coloful & Protective Silicon Skins for Ring Video Doorbell 2
If you want to protect your video doorbell but don't want to call too much attention to it, then these silicone covers from Wasserstein will do the trick. They'll keep your device in great shape and are available in brown, beige, and gray to match many exteriors.
kwmobile Case for Ring Video Doorbell 2
Perhaps your doorbell faces the elements a lot, the sun in particular. If that's the case, this cover from kwmobile is made out of a durable silicone and has a "lid" to protect the camera from direct sunlight.
MightySkins Skin Wood Skins for Ring Video Doorbell 2
These faux wood skins are some of the more natural-looking that I've come across, and can really class up your video doorbell. They're available in a dark "carved wood," a light "birch wood," and my favorite, the brownish "woody" pattern.
MightySkins Mock Texture Skins for Ring Video Doorbell 2
If you're the type of person that loves to experiment with flash and flare, then you'll love some of the more flamboyant skins from MightySkins, especially with its Texture series. Some of them look like they have raised ridges or bumps, but that's just an illusion.
SlickWraps Skins for Ring Video Doorbell 2
Another great choice to add some spice to your front porch is one of these skins from SlickWraps. There are 12 different series available, many with dozens of different color and pattern options. My favorites are the Carbon Series and the Shade Series, but I also like that you can upload your own artwork to create your own unique design.
Style and substance for your Ring Video Doorbell 2
The Ring Video Doorbell 2 comes with two faceplates in the box, including a Satin Nickel and Venetian, but if you want to expiriment a little more then I recommend getting one of the 18 or so different color faceplates directly from Ring itself. I'm partial to the bright colors as a way to make your front entryway really pop, but you may prefer a more subdued color.
If those faceplates aren't your bag, you might want to pick up a few wraps from MightySkins. They're super affordable, so you can grab several varities and change your look more frequently, or take a gamble on some different looks without breaking the bank.
One thing is for sure — with one of these covers you'll have one of the sharpest looking entryways on the block!
Jeramy is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. When he's not writing about smart home gadgets and wearables, he's defending his relationship with his smart voice assistants to his family. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.
