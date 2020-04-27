Best answer: Yes. The DualSense has an internal battery that can recharged via USB-C. It is unknown what type of battery this is or if it is easily replaceable should it start to degrade.
Current-gen: DualShock 4 ($60 at Best Buy)
How can we recharge the DualSense?
The PS5 DualSense controller can be recharged via USB-C. Similar to how you can charge a DualShock 4, just attach the cable between the controller and your console and you're good to go. You should also be able to charge it through any power source with a compatible USB port.
What type of battery does it use?
Sony has not stated the exact type of battery that the DualSense will use yet. For reference, the DualShock 4 uses a 1,000mAh lithium ion internal battery. The battery life on the DualShock 4 was notoriously bad, routinely dying in under 10 hours and sometimes just as little as four hours. It's also unclear what the battery life will look like compared to the DualShock 4, but Sony implies that it will be "strong."
Can we replace the battery?
Odds are you will be able to replace the battery; we just don't know if Sony will make it easy for us. To replace the battery in a DualShock 4 controller, you have to carefully disassemble the shell because it's not meant to be opened up by consumers. Sony could make it so that there's an easy way to replace a DualSense battery by snapping a cartridge out (like what the Xbox does with its AA batteries), but it seems unlikely.
Current-gen
DualShock 4
Gets the job done on PS4
The DualShock 4 has truthfully overstayed its welcome, but it's still moderately reliable if you just need an affordable controller to work on PS4.
Next-gen
PS5 DualSense
A revolutionary leap forward for Sony
The DualSense has a lot of things going for it, like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in mic, and a new form factor. We can't wait to get our hands on it within the coming months when the PS5 launches.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Stock up on the best PlayStation 4 titles before it's too late
The PlayStation 5 will be backward compatible but only has one announced launch title. Make sure you have plenty of ways to enjoy your new console by buying the best games of the generation.
These heavy duty cases are great to keep your G Power chugging along
With the Moto G Power's 5,000mAh battery, you'll be able to go days without running out of juice. So why not get a case that can handle the twists and turns of your day-to-day life? Chances are you'll need a case that offers more than basic protection.
Save your Galaxy A11 from potential disaster with one of the best cases
If you want to go with Samsung but don't want to get a flagship like the S20, why not go with a more budget-friendly option like the Galaxy A11? This phone gives you the look of a flagship smartphone at just a portion of the cost. But even though you're saving some dough, you'll want to make sure that your investment is protected, so why not get a new case?