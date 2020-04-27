Best answer: Yes. The DualSense has an internal battery that can recharged via USB-C. It is unknown what type of battery this is or if it is easily replaceable should it start to degrade.

How can we recharge the DualSense?

The PS5 DualSense controller can be recharged via USB-C. Similar to how you can charge a DualShock 4, just attach the cable between the controller and your console and you're good to go. You should also be able to charge it through any power source with a compatible USB port.

What type of battery does it use?

Sony has not stated the exact type of battery that the DualSense will use yet. For reference, the DualShock 4 uses a 1,000mAh lithium ion internal battery. The battery life on the DualShock 4 was notoriously bad, routinely dying in under 10 hours and sometimes just as little as four hours. It's also unclear what the battery life will look like compared to the DualShock 4, but Sony implies that it will be "strong."

Can we replace the battery?

Odds are you will be able to replace the battery; we just don't know if Sony will make it easy for us. To replace the battery in a DualShock 4 controller, you have to carefully disassemble the shell because it's not meant to be opened up by consumers. Sony could make it so that there's an easy way to replace a DualSense battery by snapping a cartridge out (like what the Xbox does with its AA batteries), but it seems unlikely.