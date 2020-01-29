Best answer: No, the Jabra Elite 75t are not waterproof, but they are water-resistant. They can resist a low-pressure water jet spray, which means you can wear them while running in the rain, splashing by a pool, or sweating during a workout. However, they aren't designed for swimming.

Not waterproof, but you can still get them wet

The Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds offer the same waterproof rating as the previous-generation 65t true wireless earbuds. This is IP55, which means it can withstand a low-pressure water jet spray, as well as dust. So, you can go for a run in the rain while wearing them, or even wear them by the pool without worry about splashes of water getting on them. However, you don't want to wear them while swimming or in the shower.

Not only is the IP rating not sufficient to withstand actual submersion in water, but salt, chlorine, chemicals, and solvent from public or private pools, or the ocean, can damage the buds. If you want to keep your earbuds in good working condition, don't take a dip with them. While they may not hold up underwater, Jabra does protect against water and dust damage with a two-year warranty, once you register through the Jabra Sound+ app.

If you need true wireless earbuds you can get wet...

If you're looking for true wireless earbuds that are fully submersible in water and you want to stick with Jabra, consider forking over a few extra bucks for the Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds. These meet at IP57 rating, which allows them to be submerged in up to three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. That means you can play around in the pool and shower with them.

You still might want to heed caution when in saltwater or a heavily chlorinated pool, though. While they may be good in the water, chemicals, and salt may damage them. These earbuds offer the same great battery life as the 75t and work in much the same way with the added benefit of a higher waterproof rating. What it boils down to is how much water protection are you looking for? The Jabra Elite 75t are a great pick for everyday listening, but if you want to take a swim, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are the better option.