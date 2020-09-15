What you need to know
- SteelSeries announced the Arctis 9 headset.
- The headset features a suspension headband and Airweave fabric ear cushions for all-day comfort.
- The Arctis 9 is available now for $200.
SteelSeries announced the Arctis 9, a dual wireless gaming headset that works on PC and PlayStation, including the upcoming PlayStation 5. SteelSeries designed the headphones for long gaming sessions. The Arctis 9 features a suspension headband, Airweave fabric ear cushions, and gets up to 20 hours of wireless gameplay. The Arctis 9 is available now for $200.
The Arctis 9 uses 2.4GHz to connect to either a PC or PlayStation. Like some other headsets from SteelSeries, including the Arctis 9X and Arctis Pro Wireless, the Arctis 9 can simultaneously connect to a smartphone through Bluetooth and to a gaming device with its 2.4GHz connection.
The bidirectional ClearCast microphone on the headset is Discord-certified. The Arctis soundscape emphasizes certain in-game sounds to improve gameplay.
If your PC supports it, it can take advantage of DTS Headphone:X v2.0, which delivers accurate surround sound positional cues on PCs.
SteelSeries Arctis 9
This wireless headset features a suspension headband, Airweave fabric ear cushions, and gets up to 20 hours of wireless gameplay.
Every game with touch controls on Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android
Microsoft is offering over 150 games through cloud streaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. While all can be played with controllers, only a handful right now support touch controls.
Did you buy the Galaxy Watch 3?
The Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy in 2020. But did you actually get one?
One UI 2.5 tracker: When will my Samsung Galaxy be updated?
Samsung's next update for One UI is rolling out. Find out which phones are getting it and when!
Sit back and game with these controllers for the NVIDIA Shield TV
The NVIDIA Shield TV lets you enjoy couch multiplayer gaming experiences again thanks to the great support for third-party Bluetooth controllers! There are a lot of controllers to choose from, so you'll want to find a great balance of form and function to hold up for those long-gaming sessions.