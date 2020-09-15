SteelSeries announced the Arctis 9, a dual wireless gaming headset that works on PC and PlayStation, including the upcoming PlayStation 5. SteelSeries designed the headphones for long gaming sessions. The Arctis 9 features a suspension headband, Airweave fabric ear cushions, and gets up to 20 hours of wireless gameplay. The Arctis 9 is available now for $200.

The Arctis 9 uses 2.4GHz to connect to either a PC or PlayStation. Like some other headsets from SteelSeries, including the Arctis 9X and Arctis Pro Wireless, the Arctis 9 can simultaneously connect to a smartphone through Bluetooth and to a gaming device with its 2.4GHz connection.

The bidirectional ClearCast microphone on the headset is Discord-certified. The Arctis soundscape emphasizes certain in-game sounds to improve gameplay.

If your PC supports it, it can take advantage of DTS Headphone:X v2.0, which delivers accurate surround sound positional cues on PCs.