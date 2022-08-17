Android 13-based MIUI beta program reaches the Xiaomi 12 series

What you need to know

Xiaomi releases its stable global build of its MIUI beta based on Android 13.

The beta, for those enrolled, will be for the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro.

This first beta phase is only open to a limited amount of 200 testers as the company made the announcement early in July.

The Xiaomi 12 series is getting a beta for its MIUI software based on Android 13.

Android 13 just released a couple of days ago and we were expecting other OEMs to come with their own skins atop it following that. Xiaomi is wasting no time in beta testing its MIUI software based on Android 13 for its users. The company announced the MIUI beta in a community post (opens in new tab) this week. As of August 16, the MIUI beta based on Android 13 is available for the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro devices.

Xiaomi has been pretty light on the details surrounding its latest MIUI beta. The company does explain that this will be a limited test for those interested. Xiaomi goes on to warn potential testers that they should expect "overheating and other performance issues after you update - it might take some time for your device to adapt to the new version."

There are also some apps that are still in the process of becoming compatible with Android 13, so testers should be aware of that, as well. Those with a Xiaomi 12, and enrolled in the beta program, can expect the beta build version to be V13.0.4.0.TLCMIXM at a 4.2GB download. The Xiaomi 12 Pro's beta build is marked V13.0.4.0.TLBMIXM at 4.3GB.

Xiaomi did start pushing out its developer builds of its MIUI 13.1 build earlier this month. This update was released first for those in China with the global beta release coming now for those elsewhere.

Expanding on Xiaomi's limited test, the company detailed that in a separate post (opens in new tab) back in July. This testing phase was only open to 200 beta testers but there may be more phases to come down the line for those with Xiaomi's best Android phones to experiment and provide further feedback.