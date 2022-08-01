Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro get first Android 13-based MIUI 13.1 developer builds

What you need to know

Xiaomi has released the first MIUI 13.1 developer builds for its latest flagship phones based on Android 13.

Currently, only the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro models enrolled in MIUI's beta program are eligible for the update.

The builds are apparently based on Android 13 Beta 3, so its app-facing surfaces and behaviors should be final.

Following the release of the final Android 13 beta, Xiaomi has begun pushing MIUI 13.1 developer builds based on Android 13 to the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro in China.

Xiaomi's best Android phones enrolled on the MIUI beta program are now picking up version V13.1.22.7.28.DEV. According to Adimorah Blog (opens in new tab), the update is 5.20GB in size and is based on Android 13 Beta 3. This implies that the MIUI 13.1 builds arriving on the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will most likely include finalized app-facing surfaces and behaviors.

Google rolled out the third Android 13 beta in June, with a focus on platform stability and finishing touches before the stable release. Last month, Google rolled out the fourth and final Android 13 beta, which included a release candidate build of the operating system for Pixel phones.

Xiaomi has yet to confirm the availability of MIUI 13.1 on its most recent flagship devices. However, Xiaomiui (opens in new tab) claims that the Xiaomi 12 series has begun receiving the Android 13 update on its home turf. This suggests that the company is getting closer to releasing MIUI 14, though it won't be available on eligible devices until the Xiaomi 14 series is released.

The MIUI 13.1 rollout came after Xiaomi started recruiting testers (opens in new tab) for MIUI beta version based on Android 13 earlier last month. That said, the beta testing was meant for the global versions of the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro.