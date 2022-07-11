WhatsApp could get new handy features on Android and desktop

What you need to know

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has been found testing a couple of new features.

WhatsApp will likely bring the ability to add a caption before sharing a document.

The messaging platform could allow you to report an individual message within a chat on desktop.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps available for Android devices . WhatsApp is seen constantly working or introducing several new features to the messaging platform. Not long ago, WhatsApp was spotted working on a new privacy feature that lets you hide your online status from strangers. The messaging app announced new updates last month, giving users more control over annoying group call members.

There are new beta findings discovered by WABetainfo this week, which reveal a couple of new features that WhatsApp may be working on. These new features were spotted on beta versions of the app. It is safe to assume that these features might not be instantly released with the subsequent app versions or can be dumped altogether.

That said, the first feature on the messaging platform appears to be support for captions for documents before sharing. According to the screenshots provided by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp could likely allow you to offer captions to a document before sharing it with others.

The capability had been available for sharing images for quite a while now. It looks like a similar interface is adopted with the new feature as well. The screenshot also hints that the feature is currently seen in WhatsApp beta on desktop. But, the new functionality appears suitable when rolled out to other platforms. It can make locating the shared documents easier if you remember the given caption.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

WABetaInfo has spotted yet another feature that is said to be in the works. It's the ability to report individual messages in conversations or groups. Well, this said feature is technically not new to WhatsApp on Android devices or other mobile versions of the app. But, WhatsApp Desktop users may soon be able to use it down the line. The feature is currently in development for the desktop version.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

Users can report a particular message if they find it abusive or hateful. The action can be performed by clicking the drop-down menu where it sits alongside other options like a reply or forward, for instance. Reports will be forwarded to the WhatsApp moderation team.

This can be a handy feature if there are annoying businesses that often send unwanted messages to make you purchase from them.