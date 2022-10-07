You can finally test the Edit Tweet feature in the US, but you'll have to pay up

What you need to know

Twitter first teased that it was working on an edit button earlier this year.

The company is finally letting users test the feature in select countries, now including the U.S.

The feature is only available to Twitter Blue subscribers for now.

Twitter is finally giving users a chance to test its highly-anticipated edit button. The Edit Tweet feature first started rolling out just days ago to users in select countries, including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. Apparently, the test has been going well, and the feature is finally available to test in the United States.

To use the feature, select a tweet you published and hit the three-dot menu in the top right corner. Select "Edit" in the overflow menu, and the composer will open, allowing you to change the tweet to your liking and fix any typos. Hit "Update," and you're done.

the Edit Tweet test is expanding and now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in the USgo ahead, try it out! https://t.co/828Q3PIQL5October 6, 2022 See more

When the tweet is updated, you'll notice a timestamp underneath that shows when it was last updated. Clicking it will allow users to see the edit history, as well as the number of likes and retweets the previous versions accumulated. This is similar to how some other platforms have handled edited content and will help keep users accountable.

We've also learned that embedded tweets will also show that a tweet has been edited, which is good news (particularly for published content and sites like ours).

The caveat, however, is that the feature is currently available for Twitter Blue subscribers. It's not yet clear if the feature will eventually come to non-subscribers, as has been the case with other Twitter features, but we have our fingers crossed. Otherwise, you'll have to fork over $4.99 per month if you wanna fix those typos. Of course, there are other features that are currently exclusive to Twitter Blue that could be worth checking out. Or not.