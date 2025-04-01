What you need to know

Google is reportedly working on a home screen widget for the Pixel Screenshots app, which uses AI to organize and search your screenshots.

As spotted by Android Authority, the Pixel Screenshots app might soon get widget support. In its early version, the Google Pixel 9-exclusive widget would show your latest screenshot right on the home screen. You’ll be able to tap on it to share or edit the image directly.

The widget is pretty limited for now, though. It just shows one screenshot with no options for customizing the content. You can’t resize it either. Its description, "See the latest screenshot and [its] associated action," really highlights how it's all about quick, fixed access.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

More than just storing screenshots

For those who haven't come across it yet, the Pixel 9-exclusive Pixel Screenshots is an app that turns your screenshots into something useful. First shown off at the 2024 Made by Google event, it’s since been integrated with various Google apps, such as Circle to Search, Gboard, and Google Wallet.

Thanks to Google's Gemini Nano AI, the app automatically sorts through your screenshots and actually understands what's in them. That means you can search for text, dates, or even specific details across all your saved images.

Despite this discovery, the latest version of the Pixel Screenshots app doesn’t yet support widgets. However, it’s likely that a future update will bring widget support, along with more features and customization options.

Even without the widget, the Pixel Screenshots app does more than just store images. Its AI pulls out key data—like text, timestamps, and important details—and organizes them into collections that you can easily manage, filter, or add to.