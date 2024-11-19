Telegram rolls out its biggest mini app update ever

What you need to know

Mini Apps 2.0 enhances gaming with full-screen mode and motion-sensing controls, especially for VR titles.

The latest update optimizes performance by adjusting to your device’s power and memory, plus adds gyro controls for a more interactive gaming experience.

Shortcuts to your favorite mini-apps can be added directly to your home screen, speeding up access.

Telegram is rolling out a massive update focused on mini-apps, which are handy in-app tools giving developers more ways to push boundaries.

Telegram’s Mini Apps 2.0 takes your gaming experience up a notch with full-screen mode that works smoothly in both portrait and landscape, the company's blog post states.

(Image credit: Telegram)

Telegram is also bringing motion-sensing controls to the gaming experience, especially for VR titles. It’s a more intuitive way to play than just tapping. Plus, devs can lock the screen orientation for a smoother gaming session.

The platform's smart use of device hardware lets mini-apps run at their best, offering a smoother experience by adjusting to your device’s power and memory. Plus, with gyro controls, Telegram says gaming gets way more interactive and immersive.

Telegram’s latest update also gives developers fresh tools like sending gifts to users and customizing the loading screen.

The messaging app is also making it easier to access your favorite mini-apps by letting you create shortcuts right on your home screen. It cuts down the wait time and makes using the apps way more efficient.

(Image credit: Telegram)

Furthermore, mini-apps now offer features like document creation and location-based services. You can easily download files and get location-specific info, like weather updates and maps. To keep things private, location sharing is off by default and needs your approval for each mini-app.

Telegram is giving developers a way to make money with mini-apps through a subscription model. Users can easily subscribe to their go-to mini-apps using in-app Telegram Stars.

Finally, the update brings a ton of new features for both developers and users. Developers can now let users share media and referral codes right from mini-apps. Plus, premium users can set emoji statuses directly within the mini-apps.

These changes might seem small, but they make a big difference in how efficiently you use the app.