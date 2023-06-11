Spotify is testing one of YouTube Music’s best offline features

What you need to know

Spotify is testing a new playlist mix that will help users listen to their recently played songs even when they go offline.

The feature is dubbed “Your Offline Mix” and was teased by the CEO and founder of Spotify, Daniel Ek, who shared it through his Twitter account. The feature is “designed for those times when you might not be online,” notes Ek.

Ek has further shared a screenshot of what appears to be an iOS Spotify screen, which gives us an idea of what the new offline feature would look like and how it would function. The screenshot also shows the device in airplane mode, demonstrating at least one scenario the mix is designed for.

We've been testing out a new feature called "Your Offline Mix" - a playlist designed for those times when you might not be online ✈️ What do you think?

In the screenshot, the playlist is shown with a 3-hour 31-minute run time, which should give users plenty of time to jam out while their connection is low or offline. The description reads, “A mix of your recently played songs for when the vibe is high, but your connection is low,” which honestly sounds like a great way to describe the feature.

Spotify is one of the best music streaming services and already offers users the ability to download offline music. However, the process requires users to pick their favorite tracks manually. It can be a tedious and time-consuming process if users have tastes in various genres of music.

The “Your Offline Mix” would essentially do the work for you, which could be helpful in certain situations such as on a plane or in an area where the network is poor.

Competitor YouTube Music has long offered an Offline Mixtape feature for subscribers, automatically downloading frequently (or recently) streamed songs on smartphones and smartwatches.