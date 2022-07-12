Spotify acquires Music trivia game Heardle

What you need to know

Spotify acquires the music trivia game, Heardle.

This acquisition comes as a way so Spotify can continuously provide an engaging music experience for its users.

The gameplay is similar to New York Times' "Wordle." Heardle players will gain six chances to guess the correct song.

Spotify has found a way to increase its listeners' engagement with music. The music streaming company has acquired Heardle (opens in new tab), a music trivia game.

Spotify announced the acquisition (opens in new tab) of Heardle saying, "We love all things music — and all things music trivia — which is why we're excited to announce that the beloved interactive music trivia game will be joining Spotify."

Heardle is a "daily music game" and is similar to the likes of the New York Times' "Wordle," a daily word trivia game. With Heardle, explained by Spotify, players will need to guess the song based on its opening notes. Players will be allotted six guesses and each hint brings you a few more seconds into the song to help you figure it out.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTUJuly 12, 2022 See more

Jeremy Erlich, global head of music for Spotify, commented, "we are always looking for innovative and playful ways to enhance music discovery and help artists reach new fans."

As you're playing Heardle, whether you guessed it in six or not, you will know what was playing. The song's title, artist, and the year it was released will be displayed once the game is over. Clicking on the banner will send you directly to that song on Spotify. Players will then be able to share their game results with their friends to see who's got the better ear.

Heardle, now with Spotify, is available for users in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The music streaming platform is looking to expand this game to "hundreds of millions more people" in time. Even though Spotify has acquired Heardle, it has ensured people know that the game will remain free to play. Those who've played Heardle in the past will find the game is still the same. They can also transfer their stats to the new version of Heardle through Spotify.

However, this feature is not currently working as intended. Android Central has reached out to Spotify about this bug but has not received a response in time for publication.

With that being said, this is building upon Spotify's latest addition of real-time lyrics on the Google Nest Hub to further improve music engagement. Additions and features such as this are slowly pushing Spotify in the direction of becoming one of the best music apps on Android.