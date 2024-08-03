Samsung's new Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Kids Edition can handle anything kids throw at it

What you need to know

Samsung is rolling out the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus "Kids Edition" in the U.S. for $269.

It features an 11-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

The tablet comes with a durable, shock-absorbing "Puffy Cover" and a built-in kickstand.

After a quiet release of the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus in the U.S., Samsung is now rolling out the "Kids Edition."

According to Samsung's press release, the new Galaxy Tab A9 Plus edition is tough and packed with kid-friendly software, so parents can have peace of mind as their kids dive into tech.

The tablet features a large 11-inch display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and runs on the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset.

It comes with a solid battery life, 4GB of RAM for smooth multitasking, and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128GB with a microSD card, providing plenty of space for entertainment and productivity.

Samsung's new budget tablet for kids comes with a child-friendly, ergonomic "Puffy Cover" that protects the camera and absorbs shocks. While Samsung guarantees the cover's durability, there's no replacement program for accidental damage yet, as noted by 9to5Google. The tablet also features a built-in kickstand for easy viewing from different angles.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The package includes three colorful Crayon-Pen styluses in red, yellow, and blue, plus two handy pen tethers. A built-in hands-free stand adds extra versatility. The styluses fit neatly into the case and can be secured with the tethers, so you don't have to worry about losing them.

The new tablet comes with Samsung Kids preloaded, giving parents full control. You can set screen time limits, manage app access, and monitor online activity all in one spot. You can also customize the interface and add your child’s favorite apps for a personalized experience.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can order the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Kids Edition for $269 online now, with in-store availability starting around August 11. The tablet itself is only available in a graphite colorway, though.