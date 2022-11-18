Despite fast Android 13 rollout, Samsung wants Android 14 to to be even faster

What you need to know

Samsung continues expanding its rollout of the One UI 5 (Android 13) update across its lineup.

The company highlights its speeds update cycle, which sees a number of devices receiving Android 13 before the end of 2023.

Samsung hopes to improve its One UI update speeds by partnering closely with Google.

Samsung has been on a roll when it comes to updating its vast smartphone lineup to the Android 13, and the company isn't being shy about it.

In a blog post (opens in new tab) on Friday, Samsung highlights the speed at which isn't been able to roll out One UI 5. So far, the company has stuck to the schedule it posted, where it outlines the devices it plans to update each month until the end of 2022 and through early 2023.

Following the Galaxy S22 series in October, Samsung updated the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 series. It has even begun updating its mid-range A-series devices in addition to its foldable phones. More recently, the Galaxy Tab S8 series became the first tablet to receive the update, just months after it was updated to the tablet-oriented Android 12L.

But despite its fairly speedy update, Samsung apparently isn't satisfied and wants to bring updates to consumers even faster.

"'One UI 5' was first updated for Galaxy S22 users on the 24th of last month, which is a short period of about two months since 'Google Android 13' was released," the company said in its blog post. "Samsung Electronics will continue to strengthen cooperation with Google and actively listen to user feedback to continue to update One UI faster and with higher perfection."

From the sounds of it, Samsung wants to bring Android 14 to consumers as fast as possible. Of course, Pixel smartphones are likely to be the first to receive the update whenever it arrives later next year, but Samsung wasn't too far behind with Android 13, so a faster rollout would be impressive. And given the company's growing relationship with Google, it's not out of the realm of possibility. Samsung already issues monthly security patches faster than Google in many cases.

As for Android 14, there isn't much we know about the update. Google plans to introduce satellite connectivity with the update, and we know Samsung hopes to bring seamless updates with Android 14. We should know much more about what to expect once the first developer preview starts rolling around early next year.