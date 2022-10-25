Samsung details the One UI 5 (Android 13) schedule for Galaxy devices

What you need to know

Samsung has emailed the schedule for One UI 5's release for other Galaxy devices in South Korea.

The Korean OEM has its recent line of foldables along with past-pen flagship phones slated for November.

One UI 5 (Android 13) is said to offer a fully customizable and secure experience for users.

Samsung has brought some information to light regarding the rollout of One UI 5 to other Galaxy devices.

According to a community forum post (opens in new tab), Samsung has sent out a message to its users in South Korea detailing the schedule of its One UI 5 (Android 13) rollout. Samsung just released the stable build of One UI 5 in South Korea, several European countries, and here in the U.S. The release is only covering the Galaxy S22 series, but with its schedule revealed, we're seeing where other devices fall in the timeline.

For November, Samsung will roll out One UI 5 for many of the company's best Android phones and tablets:

In December, the following devices will be treated to the One UI 5 update:

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE/S7 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy A Quantum/Quantum 2

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A32

Galaxy Jump/Jump 2

As we cross into the new year, the last batch of devices will receive the OS update:

Galaxy Tab A8

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab Active 3

Galaxy Buddy 2

Galaxy Wide 6

Galaxy Wide 5

Galaxy Buddy

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A13

Galaxy M12

Galaxy XCover 5

And lastly, in February 2023, the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro will have its turn.

Of course, since this schedule is for South Korea, the rollout could differ depending on the region, so keep that in mind.

The One UI 5 software update brings the most customizable and secure experience for Galaxy users. With that, the OS update brings in new clock styles, notification pop-ups, and the ability for users to trim and use a video as their lock screen. On the security side, One UI 5 will warn users if they are about to share a photo that may contain vital information such as their passport or ID. There's also a new Maintenance Mode (opens in new tab) that allows users to lock down their phones and hide personal information when their devices are being repaired.

While the devices listed through Samsung's message to its South Korean users should automatically alert you to the update of One UI 5, you can always manually check for a system update through your device's settings.