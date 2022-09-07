Samsung rolls out September 2022 security patch with a host of fixes

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy S21 series, Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy A52s 5G, and S20 FE 5G are receiving the September 2022 security patch.

Samsung is looking to correct over 24 vulnerabilities, with 21 of them being high-priority issues.

The September 2022 security patch will contain Google's security fixes that it rolled out for Pixel phones just recently.

Samsung is hitting the middle of the week with its security update aimed at correcting over twenty vulnerabilities for phones and tablets.

According to SamMobile, the September 2022 security patch contains fixes for 24 vulnerabilities. Luckily, it doesn't look as though any of these issues were critical ones. However, 21 have been labeled as high priority, with three others being simple issues to correct.

SamMobile informs that the Korean OEM found vulnerabilities within its MTP (Media Transfer Protocol) driver, memory access faults during various functions, improper access control, and a case of permanent denial of service possibilities. Samsung is also said to have fixed problems with its SystemUI privilege and intent redirection in Photo Editor. There is also a crucial fix that should stop would-be hackers from remotely using your phone for an emergency call.

The September patch has begun rolling out to several phones, beginning with Samsung's Galaxy S21 series devices. Users with a Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra should see software version G99xBXXS5CVHI beginning its rollout in Germany.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are also reported to have begun receiving the security update in Europe. Both phones will see software version N98xFXXS5FVH7, while the 5G variant is reported to see version number N98xBXXS5FVH7.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G phone in Taiwan is reportedly receiving the September 2022 security update. This update will bring about firmware version A528BZTU1CVH6.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is also beginning to receive the update in Europe. Users in countries such as Switzerland and Poland should begin seeing software version G781BXXU4FVI1 for the September patch.

Samsung's security patch does contain the security fixes Google rolled out just recently to Pixel phones. Also, if you are wondering if your phone is ready to receive the update, you can manually check by going to your device's Settings > Software Update > Downland and Install. More phones should begin receiving the update throughout the course of the month as Samsung prepares to bring stable Android 13 to its devices.