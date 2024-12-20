Samsung tests giving users total display control 'per app' in One UI 7

What you need to know

Samsung kicked off a test today (Dec 20) via the "Display Assistant beta" app through its Galaxy Lab test environment.

The app delivers several display options that let users take complete control of its adaptive brightness, refresh rate, and more.

Samsung gave its testers a jolly second One UI 7 beta, which delivered a host of fixes for errors.

As Samsung works on its next major OS, a new app test grants users more control of their Galaxy phone's display.

Known X tipster Ice Universe noticed a new app wrapped in Samsung's Galaxy Labs test environment called "Display Assistant beta" (via SamMobile). At first glance, it seems the app will give users total control of their device's display to dictate its behavior for every app. The test brings several features users can experiment with, like "brightness limit profile."

This gives users two choices: standard and light. When selected, the former will cut down your brightness when your device reaches higher temperatures. The latter will keep your brightness as is; however, your Galaxy device will cool down slower.

There's also a "standard refresh rate" option. According to the publication, any apps placed in there will be restricted to "60Hz per second to save power."

The tipster on X highlighted several more key features of the Display Assistant beta, such as "Curtain mode," "One click screen on for 30 minutes," and the ability to control the adaptive brightness of your Galaxy device. The in-app description states adaptive brightness will alter the display based on the user's surroundings.

However, with it set at 2x speed, users can slide the bubble along the slider down to 1x or double it to 4x.

One of the charms of Samsung One UI is the constantly expanding new features.Galaxy Labs has added a new tool: Display assistant BetaYou can use this tool to1. Control the brightness duration of each app separately2. Unrestricted brightness at high temperatures3. The… pic.twitter.com/bhzJRXpGfyDecember 20, 2024

In short, several of these features can affect your Galaxy phone's power as altering its brightness or limiting the refresh rate can take the stress off its battery. Samsung just launched this Display Assistant beta via Galaxy Labs; however, it is limited to One UI 7 (specifically v7.0.12). Those in the OS beta can likely grab this and start experimenting.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking of One UI 7, the second beta just kicked off for enrolled testers in the program. We spotted the beta rolling onto the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which involves the other S24 devices in the series. Enrolled testers will find a 1GB download packed with bug fixes for several One UI errors and malfunctions. The Now Bar was among the areas of One UI getting fixed as users reported a "continuous" display error.

Additionally, the Korean OEM detailed what to expect with One UI 7 once it launches. Samsung intends for its Now Bar to be a useful, curated app assistant right on your lock screen. The upcoming software is also working on a "Personal Data Engine," which should help users utilize its on-device AI with better privacy and security.