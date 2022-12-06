Galaxy smartphones begin receiving the December 2022 update

What you need to know

Samsung has begun rolling out the latest monthly security patch.

The December 2022 update first arrived on the Galaxy S20 series in Europe.

The update is also rolling out for the Galaxy A90 5G in Australia and New Zealand.

We're about a week into December now, but Samsung has only just begun rolling out the latest monthly security patch to its Galaxy smartphones.

While one might expect the company's 2022 flagships, like the Galaxy S22, to receive the update first, the update has apparently reached the nearly three-year-old Galaxy S20 series. According to SamMobile, the December patch has already started rolling out to units across Europe, bearing the build number G98xBXXSFGVK7.

In addition to the flagship series, the Galaxy A-series has also started receiving the update, starting with the rather old Galaxy A90 5G. Units in Australia and New Zealand are receiving build A908BXXS5EVK4.

As noted in Samsung's patch notes for December, the new security patch addresses several critical vulnerabilities and a number of high-priority ones. Some of these vulnerabilities include improper access to incoming RCS call numbers, access to toast notifications from the Secure Folder using the Nice Catch Good Lock Module, and other vulnerabilities involving USIM, the S Pen, and the Contacts app.

Owners of the above devices can navigate to Settings > Software update > Download and install. We expect the update to reach more Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the coming days, so other users should also be on the lookout.

While Samsung is usually the first to push new monthly security patches, the company has been in the midst of its Android 13 rollout, which is likely the reason for the delayed December patch. That said, we expect to see arrive on many more smartphones throughout December, according to Samsung's schedule. The S20 series began receiving the update in early November.