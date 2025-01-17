Samsung's apps might work closer with Gemini as several extensions leak

What you need to know

A recent X leak claims that Samsung is preparing to integrate several of its apps on Galaxy devices with Google's Gemini.

Its been rumored that Samsung Calendar, Notes, Reminders, and "more" will arrive as mini Galaxy-exclusive extensions through One UI 7.

A recent Galaxy S25 leak showcased more of Samsung's potential Gemini integration for the Messages app.

The Galaxy S25 series will debut on January 22.

A recent discovery suggests that Samsung will enhance its collaboration with Google on Android 15 to further its on-device AI assistance.

As highlighted by Chunvn8888 on X, Samsung might integrate several of its apps on Galaxy devices with Google's Gemini (via SamMobile). This integration seems to create a set of mini, Galaxy-exclusive Gemini extensions for Samsung's next software release as the AI could grab Calendar, Notes, and Reminders. For the former, the leak suggests Galaxy users could ask Gemini to "create, edit, or delete" events from their Samsung Calendars.

Another feature could leverage more of Gemini's intelligence as the rumored extension could "capture info from images to create events."

Regarding Samsung Notes, Gemini could accept commands to "create and summarize" entries, as well as surface stored data based on your description. The Reminders app extension will supposedly let Gemini create new ones for the user, per their request.

Editing privileges and a search function are rumored, as well.

The pics description are pretty understandable so I just leave those here 🫡 pic.twitter.com/nlsvnkkWLCJanuary 16, 2025

The publication speculates these three extensions could arrive with Samsung's launch of One UI 7 (Android 15). Additionally, the X tipster mentioned in their thread that there are "more" extensions than the three we've seen.

If Samsung is preparing for a few Galaxy-exclusive Gemini extensions, it would make sense given the recent leaks involving AI experiences. The leak involved a short teaser for Galaxy S25's reception of Gemini-backed assistance through One UI 7. Specifically, it showed how Google's AI could help the next wave of Galaxy phones with the Messages app.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other AI-based features included "Audio Eraser" and the "Now Bar," which has been prominent in the beta.

The Now Bar is said to bring a little AI magic to the Galaxy S25's lock screen. The small icon at the bottom of the display will provide a "Now Brief" that brings the user highlights regarding sleep, travel information, music, and more. Samsung stated in a post that the lock screen's feature will leverage the user's most used apps for the briefing to ensure that you're never left out.

The AI will also provide "personalized" suggestions for what you should do next.

The Galaxy S25 series is preparing to debut on January 22. For now, check out our ultimate guide to the next-gen phones.