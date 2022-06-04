Poll: Are you tuning in to Apple's WWDC 2022 event?

We may be an Android site, but we like to dabble in Apple products now and then. After all, it's nice to see what's happening on the other side to gain some added perspective. This year's WWDC 2022 event will allow us to do just that, as we expect some exciting updates to Apple's software.

With WWDC 2022 just around the corner, we want to know if our readers will be tuning in to the event.

There have been quite a few rumors about what to expect at WWDC 2022. The latest — and perhaps one of the biggest — has to do with iPadOS 16. While the iPad has been in a league of its own as a tablet, it's said that the upcoming update would make the device function more like a laptop and less like a blown-up version of a smartphone OS. This would include better multitasking and resizable app windows, potentially inching the iPad closer to Surface Pro territory.

Google has recently put more focus and effort into the tablet experience on the best Android tablets, so it'll be interesting to see how the two competing operating systems evolve this year.

The rumor mill also expects Apple to tease its rumored realityOS, as the company reportedly preps an AR/VR headset. Analysts think it might be too early for a reveal, but the AR/VR space is starting to really heat up, so it may be in Apple's interest to tease something at WWDC 2022.

Of course, we expect plenty of updates to iOS 16 for current and upcoming iPhones, and we'll likely hear about macOS 13, watchOS 9, and probably tvOS 16. We might even get a new MacBook Air decked out with an M-series chip.

The WWDC 2022 keynote starts on June 6 at 1 p.m. ET. Drop a comment on our Facebook and Twitter accounts and let us know if you'll tune in and what you're excited to hear about at the event!