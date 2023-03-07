Pixel March 2023 feature drop isn't here yet, but the changelog has apparently been leaked

What you need to know

While Google is late, its March 2023 feature drop changelog has leaked.

Details are light but play toward some features from other phones such as improved Night Sight and Direct My Call appearing on older phones.

Not much was mentioned about the Pixel Watch other than its recent Fall Detection rollout.

Google still has yet to roll out the March 2023 update.

Google is a little late with its next feature drop, which should have dropped on Monday. However, the leaked changelog doesn't appear to reveal much on the horizon for the update.

The contents of the upcoming March 2023 feature drop slipped over to 9to5Google doesn't appear to be all that much. The next drop most likely contains a wealth of bug fixes for the Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch, however, they weren't detailed in the leak.

The changelog begins with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro receiving the benefit of "faster Night Sight," previously introduced alongside the Pixel 7 series. This upgraded Night Sight function can provide "low-light photos even faster." This is due to the feature only taking half the time of normal exposure to create high-quality low-light images. Google attributes this possibility to a new algorithm powered by its Tensor chip.

Google is also seemingly bringing some unique features to other phones like Health Connect. The changelog allegedly reveals that the health and fitness metric-focused app will become a preloaded program on all Pixel phones. It's also been mentioned that the Direct My Call feature, which started with the Pixel 6, will apparently be made available on the Pixel 4a and 5a.

At the moment, the leaked changelog information hasn't mentioned much about the Pixel Watch. The only mention of the device dealt with its recent reception of the Fall Detection safety feature for contacting emergency services if necessary.

Google pushed its final Android 13 QPR2 beta nearly two weeks ago (which was light), serving as a catalyst to fix some troublesome display issues. Since then, the company rolled out Magic Eraser for Google One subscribers on iOS and Android phones. We are still awaiting Google to officially release its March 2023 feature drop, along with patch notes.

