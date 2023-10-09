More Pixel phones are finally receiving the redesigned Pixel At a Glance widget

What you need to know

The redesigned At a Glance widget is now widely available on Pixel phones, but not on the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet.

However, the new design does not apply to the fixed Launcher version.

Google's new At a Glance widget is a breath of fresh air, with a sleek new design, more features than ever before, and new customization options.

After a gradual rollout to other Android devices, Google is now bringing the refreshed At a Glance widget to more Pixel smartphones.

As spotted by 9to5Google, more Pixel phone owners can now experience a more informative and visually appealing widget, which displays even more helpful information at a glance.

The redesigned widget was first unearthed in July through an APK deep dive by 9to5, revealing a few options to change the style, complete with transparent and solid color choices. Google formally unveiled it in September as part of the Android 13 September Feature Drop before pushing it to some of the top Android phones later that month, including the Motorola Razr Plus and the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Despite its appearance on more Pixel phones, the new widget is still missing from the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold. Since the rollout seems to be taking place via server-side update, it's a safe bet that this will change in the future.

The new At a Glance widget has a pill-shaped outline and a customizable appearance, allowing you to make it look exactly how you want it. On the right, a fluted Material You shape displays information about the weather and current temperature.

If you have the new widget (here's how to enable it), you can customize it by tapping on the three-dot icon to pull up the Assistant At a Glance menu. This will allow you to select a widget style (semi-transparent, transparent, or solid). You can also tap the "customize" option and pick which type of glanceable information you want to see in the widget.

Some of the things you can do with the new At a Glance widget include seeing upcoming events from your calendar, checking your travel times to work or home, and viewing recommended departure times for upcoming events. You can also check your flights from Gmail and view the delivery and pickup status of your food orders.

It should be noted, though, that the redesigned widget still looks different from the fixed launcher version.