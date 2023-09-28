New Assistant At a Glance widget starts appearing on more Android phones

What you need to know

Google recently announced a redesigned Assistant At a Glance widget for Android phones.

The widget has begun appearing on devices and likely requires an update to the Google app, although it's appearing on various different versions.

The widget has a new pill-shaped design with a section for weather and a three-dot button menu for style and customization options.

Google's big redesign for the Assistant At a Glance widget is starting to appear on Android devices. The new widget was announced in early September as part of the Android feature drop alongside other updates, and while the rollout seemingly started a few weeks ago, users are starting to notice it now on their devices.

The updated widget comes in a new pill shape design with the left side dedicated to delivering relevant information, such as the date, weather, upcoming Calendar events, and more. A smaller portion on the right is where the weather sits in a Material You-style shape, and between the two sections is a three-dot menu for additional options.

(Image credit: Android Central)

As you can see from the screenshots above, pressing the three-dot button pulls up an overflow menu that informs you about the content you're currently being shown, gives you the option to hide the content, and provides to options for settings. You can select from three different styles, including transparent, semi-transparent, and solid, although style options seem to end there.

The customization setting lets you adjust the type of information you want to see on the At a Glance widget.

Reports of the new widget appearing have been sporadic over the past week, but now it seems to be more widely available. It has appeared on a few of our smartphones, including the Motorola Razr Plus and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. We've noticed it appear with version 14.38.23.28, although other reports have seen it appear with version 14.39.35.28. The new widget also has yet to appear on all of our phones.

The Pixel can also get the new Assistant At a Glance widget, although the permanent At a Glance widget still remains in place and unchanged.