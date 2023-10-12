Pixel 8, 8 Pro join the Android 14 QPR1 Beta program a week after launch

What you need to know

Pre-ordered Pixel 8 series devices have started arriving for consumers and, as such, so too does their ability to hop into Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.

Interested users should enroll and check to ensure their download has begun or use the OTA/Factory image options, instead.

Google's Android 14 first quarterly drop should arrive in December.

Following Google's fall event last week, those who've pre-ordered themselves a new Pixel 8 can hop into the Android testing ground.

Google has updated its Android 14 testing release notes to include the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to its list of eligible devices that can join the beta program. The latest Pixels join the company's foldables, tablets, and smartphones down to the Pixel 5a. If you're looking to grab it quickly, Google has published the factory and OTA images for both devices as version U1B2.230922.006.

This version number is the same that other devices within Google's portfolio got their hands on a week ago with Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2. The latest beta includes a few fixes to pesky problems but also comes with a few "known" issues that Pixel owners should be aware of.

Occasionally, you may encounter a wrongful percentage indicator in the top UI portion and some issues swapping your SIM card. The beta also featured a new update settings page for Pixels, which could help users keep a better eye on the relevancy of their software.

For users interested in testing upcoming features with a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, you will need to ensure you're enrolled in the beta testing program. After doing so, you can make sure your download has begun by heading into your Settings > System > System updates.

Google is likely eyeing to release its next feature drop sometime in December. Considering testing started before Android 14 was released, things appear to be on schedule.

On that note, Google timed its yearly OS release with the launch of its Pixel 8 series, but it was more of a modest update. Its arrival is more focused on improving customization, health and safety features, accessibility options, and more as opposed to really packing a true punch. Google also mentioned that there is a wealth of performance improvements with its newest OS.