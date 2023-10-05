Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 arrives swiftly after a stable OS launch

What you need to know

Google is wasting no time in rolling out its next beta for the upcoming quarterly update. As stated in an official Reddit post, Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 is arriving on several Pixel devices ranging from the Pixel 5a to the Pixel 7a, including the Pixel Fold and Tablet with build number U1B2.230922.006.

The company is also alerting enrolled testers to some general problems they may encounter while running this test OS version. Users should be made aware of potential battery and performance issues, alongside "various stability" problems.

The top issues Google has patched detailed in its changelog are as follows:

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Settings app to crash when a user accessed system Bluetooth settings after pairing a device.

Fixed an issue on some devices where the scrolling animation sometimes stuttered or paused.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability and performance.

There are still a couple of known issues with the latest beta that have not yet been corrected. Those problems include a problem where those swapping their SIM cards can no longer connect to their cellular provider. Another involves the battery percentage indicator in the top UI, at times, displaying 0% for a brief moment.

(Image credit: Mishaal Rahman / Telegram)

A side note: QPR1 Beta 2 includes a revamped settings page for enrolled Pixel owners to experience. As detailed by Mishaal Rahman on Telegram, the "system updates" page now displays whether or not your OS, mainline version, and Pixel system apps are up to date.

As usual, Google adds users should give their devices up to 24 hours before receiving the OTA update. However, if you're just curious, you can manually check for the latest beta by heading into your Settings > System > System updates. If you own an eligible device and you're not enrolled, you may do so by visiting the Android beta page.

Android 14 was just launched yesterday alongside Google's latest releases like the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2. Considering testing started back in September and continuing with the second beta, Google is well on its way to rolling out its quarterly Android drop in December.