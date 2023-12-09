Mid-range OnePlus Nord 3 picks up the stable OxygenOS 14 update

What you need to know

OnePlus Nord 3 users in India receive Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 stable builds.

The latest update includes the Fluid Cloud feature and other useful features.

The rollout begins for Open and Closed beta OxygenOS testers first.

OnePlus Nord 3 is the latest handset to receive the stable OxygenOS 14 update, based on Android 14. The company has been on a spree of releasing the respective Android 14 builds to its latest and older flagship models recently. The new release is seemingly the first one rolling out to a mid-range OnePlus device.

Like the earlier released builds to various devices like the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 10 Pro, and the OnePlus 10T, this stable release to the OnePlus Nord 3 is also confined to the Indian region. Earlier enrolled Closed Beta and Open Beta versions users are the first ones to get the stable release, while other users will be receiving the update gradually, notes OnePlus in the announcement post.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The stable build rolling out to the OnePlus Nord 3 includes the CPH2491_14.0.0.100(EX01) build number. The changelog is similar to what we have seen on the OnePlus 11 release and the OnePlus 10T builds. The new unique addition to the OxygenOS 14 is the Fluid Cloud feature, a new way to interact with your notifications, essentially mimicking the iPhone 14 series' Dynamic Island.

The other smart enhancements in the new build include a file dock utilized to drag and drop while transferring content between apps and devices. A new Content Extraction feature works similarly to Google Lens, allowing users to recognize and extract text and images from the contents on the screen with one tap. Finally, Smart Cutout is yet another feature debuting with the new build, which lets users separate multiple subjects in a photo to share them as stickers in messaging apps and more, similar to Samsung's Image Clipper.

OnePlus OxygenOS 14 iOS style Dynamic Island in action 👀Do you like it? pic.twitter.com/qVNh5QiK0gSeptember 25, 2023 See more

The full changelog can be viewed through the above community post. Users interested in installing the update should make sure their OnePlus Nord 3 has at least 30% and above battery percentage coupled with a minimum of 5GB storage space.