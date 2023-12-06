More OnePlus phones grab stable Android 14 builds

What you need to know

OnePlus has announced an Android-14-based OxygenOS 14 build (stable) for the OnePlus 10T.

It brings the new Fluid Cloud feature to the handset, which is the OnePlus equivalent of Apple's Dynamic Island.

A similar update is also being rolled out to the OnePlus 11R but without the Fluid Cloud.

OnePlus has started rolling out new stable OxygenOS 14 builds to its high-end value devices, including the OnePlus 10T and the OnePlus 11R. While the 10T came towards the end of 2022, the 11R came early this year alongside the flagship OnePlus 11 for select regions like India.

The company has officially announced the update for the OnePlus 10T in the Indian region; however, it is also said to be rolling out to the OnePlus 11R, notes Android Authority, which also shared the respective builds for both handsets. The OnePlus 10T in India is bearing the CPH2413_14.0.0.202(EX01) firmware version and is being pushed directly to users who are already enrolled in the Close Beta and Open Beta versions of OxygenOS 14, and general users are expected to get the update gradually, notes OnePlus in the community post.

The new changelog of the OnePlus 10T looks identical to what we have noticed in the recent stable builds of the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 10 Pro released a while ago. The notable addition is the new Fluid Cloud, a new way of interacting with your OnePlus phone, and the feature mainly mimics Apple iPhone's Dynamic Island. Here's a short video on how it functions:

The OnePlus 11R bears the CPH2487_14.0.0.200(EX01) version, which includes the November 2023 security update, notes Android Authority. The full changelog contains the following changes:

This update improves system security and fixes an issue that might cause the Home screen wallpaper to stutter.

System

Integrates the November 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability and performance.

Extends battery life in some scenarios.

Fixes an issue that might cause the Home screen wallpaper to stutter after you close an app.

Fixes a screen flicker issue that might occur when you switch to the main system from the system clone.

Fixes an issue where your phone might become irresponsive when you enter your password to unlock it after a reboot.

Fixes an issue where the phone clone process might unexpectedly stop.

Connections

Fixes an issue that might cause the car display to flicker when you unlock the phone that is connected to your car through Car Connect.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The OnePlus 11R's update showcases the company's take on the mid-range handset as it doesn't include the notable features found in builds for the flagship models. It primarily includes bug fixes, next to system stability, and performance improvements. It is still unclear whether or not OnePlus plans to bring additional OxygenOS 14 features to the 11R.

OnePlus has begun rolling out Android-14-based stable builds to its devices over the past few weeks, which include the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 10 Pro, and now the OnePlus 10T. Meanwhile, the recently announced OnePlus 12, launched early this week, ships with the OxygenOS 14 right out of the box. The handset launched in China and is expected to be released globally in January 2024 in regions including the U.S., U.K., and India.