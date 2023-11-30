Another OnePlus flagship just got the Android 14 update

What you need to know

OnePlus 10 Pro users are in for a treat as they are about to receive the much-awaited stable OxygenOS 14 update, which is based on Android 14.

Some OnePlus 10 Pro users in India started receiving the Android 14 stable this week, and the company later announced the rollout for Indian users. In the community post, OnePlus announced that the stable OxygenOS 14 build is currently being rolled out to OnePlus 10 Pro users in the Indian region.

The firmware bearing NE2211_14.0.0.202(EX01) version will be first available for OnePlus 10 Pro users who have participated in the closed and open betas of OxygenOS 14.

OnePlus shared the changelog, including the famous Fluid Cloud feature, first seen on the OnePlus 11 in its stable OxygenOS 14 build released recently. It is a new way to interact with notifications, basically mimicking Apple's Dynamic Island functionality found on recent iPhones, like the iPhone 15 Pro.

Here's the full changelog, per the community post:

Pantanal Service

Adds Fluid Cloud, a way of interaction with morphing forms that allows you to view up-to-date information at a glance.

Smart efficiency

Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices.

Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognize and extract text and images from the screen with one tap.

Adds Smart Cutout, a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.

Cross-device connectivity

Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations.

Security and privacy

Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.

Performance optimization

Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps, and the smoothness of animations.

Aquamorphic Design

Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience.

Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.

Improves system animations by making them even smoother.

User Care

Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.

The intriguing aspect of the most recent OnePlus 10 Pro update is how much it resembles the firmware of the company's flagship model, which was released earlier this month. As you can see, the changelog is largely consistent with what we have seen from the OxygenOS 14 stable build on the OnePlus 11 released two weeks ago. To put it mildly, it is impressive that OnePlus hasn't abandoned any cool features on a phone that is about to be two generations old.