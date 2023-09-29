Samsung delayed the release of One UI 6 beta on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5

What you need to know

Samsung delayed the One UI 6 beta rollout for the Galaxy X Flip 5 and Fold 5 until sometime in October.

The company intended to release the update in September before it was delayed.

Samsung explains the delay is to give the company more time to stabilize the software.

Samsung’s new One UI 6 beta has already arrived on its flagship Galaxy S23 series, but it seems like Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 users — who have already been patiently waiting for the update — will have to wait a tad longer than initially expected.

In a community post on Samsung’s official forums, spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user NingSP, the company revealed that it had postponed One UI 6 beta eligibility for the Galaxy Flip 5 and Fold 5. The post highlights that the foldable phones were intended to see the beta release of One UI 6 in September, but clearly, this never materialized. The Galaxy S23 already received the update, as did the S22 and a couple of budget devices after that, but — according to the post — the Flip and Fold will now receive the upgrade in October.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Regarding why the rollout has been delayed, the moderator explains that “a little more work needs to be done” to stabilize the software.

While the company indicates that the new release is set for October after the Korean holiday of Chuseok, which ends on September 30, no other details are provided beyond that. But until the time comes, we will have to wait for additional information from Samsung.

Based on Android 14, the One UI 6 beta program brings along some useful new features, such as a suite of new emoji, an updated UI font, a simplified drop-down menu, and a redesign of the Quick Panel experience.

One UI 6 beta’s release hasn’t totally been smooth sailing, as the initial release on the Galaxy S23 was seemingly delayed at the last minute, as per the removal of the announcement on Samsung’s U.S. and German press sites. But it’s worth noting that we are talking about a beta release, so some instability is expected. Above all, users simply want a seamless experience.