Galaxy Z Fold 2 users in the US are getting the stable One UI 5 (Android 13) update

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is getting the One UI 5 update for users in the U.S.

The Android 13-based update is rolling out to carrier-unlocked versions of the foldable device.

Other carriers are likely to follow in the next few days.

Samsung has successfully rolled out the latest One UI 5 update for its numerous Galaxy devices, keeping its promise of a speedy update. And if you've been holding on to slightly older models like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung has not forgotten you.

This November has been one such month where we witnessed the Android 13-based update getting to Galaxy foldables in multiple regions. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the latest handset receiving the One UI 5 update for users in the U.S.

Like most other Galaxy devices that received the One UI 5 update last month, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 also started receiving the update first in the U.K. And beginning this week, the Z Fold 2 users in the U.S. are getting the Android 13 update, according to SamMobile.

The firmware bearing the F916U1UEU2IVK5 version number is rolling out to the devices accompanying the December 2022 security patch. The carrier-unlocked versions appear to be the first ones to get the latest firmware release. This includes Comcast, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile networks in the States, with the remaining networks likely follow.

Based on Android 13, the One UI 5 introduces various visual changes. Numerous lock screen customization choices, new widget preferences, updated support for multiple users, and on-screen text extraction are just a few of its features.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 users in the U.S. with carrier-unlocked handsets could install the One UI 5 update immediately. Users can head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to do so.

As mentioned earlier, it is good to see Samsung sticking to its promise in rolling out the latest One UI 5 to its Galaxy phones, including foldables. The U.S. Galaxy S22 series was one of the first to receive the stable Android 13 update. Later, the update was rolled out to Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 devices last month.

