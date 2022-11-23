Stable Android 13 update hits Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 in the US, Z Fold and Flip 3 in Europe

What you need to know

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 devices in the U.S. are getting the One UI 5 stable update.

The update is being rolled out to carrier-locked versions of the device running on the T-Mobile network.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 are also receiving the update in Europe.

Samsung is bringing One UI 5 updates faster than ever as we move toward the end of 2022. The Korean tech maker is keeping up with its promise and bringing updates to its current Galaxy devices, and now its popular foldables in the U.S. are finally seeing the One UI 5 updates this week.

As noted by SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 owners in the United States are getting the latest One UI 5 stable builds. A couple of weeks ago, Samsung released the stable builds for beta testers for these foldable phones in the country. Now it's time for all the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 4 owners to enjoy the flavor of Android 13 on their devices.

The carrier-locked Galaxy Z Flip 4 owners should see a new One UI 5 firmware update with the F721USQU1BVK3 version. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 should be getting the Android 13-based update bearing the F936USQU1BVK3 version number. The SamMobile report also indicates that the new stable release is said to be applicable for all the carrier-locked versions of the foldables in the U.S. For now, the T-Mobile network Galaxy foldables are reportedly seeing the new update, and other carriers are expected to roll out in the next few days.

Further, the latest update on these popular foldable devices brings with it the November 2022 security patch.

In addition to Samsung's latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 are also receiving the stable update, albeit in Europe. According to SamMobile, the Z Flip 3 is receiving build version F711BXXU3DVK3, while the Z Fold 3 gets build F926BXXU2DVK3. It also comes with the November 2022 patch.

As for the update, users should see new customization for lock screens introduced with the One UI 5. These options include clock styles, wallpapers, asserting trimmed videos on the lock screen, and more. Aside from the performance improvements, the One UI 5 also brings security improvements.

Samsung foldable owners in the U.S. and Europe can head over to their devices' Settings > Software update and see if their One UI 5 is sitting around waiting to get Downloaded, after which users have to hit install.