One UI 5 (Android 13) starts arriving for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4

What you need to know

Samsung has started rolling out One UI 5 for Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 U.S. beta testers first.

Z Flip 4 owners will find firmware version BVK3 while those with a Fold 4 will find F936U1UEU1BVK3.

One UI 5 (Android 13) is stated to be Samsung's most customizable OS yet, offering new lock screen tools, and security enhancements.

Samsung foldable owners should begin expecting their stable release of One UI 5 soon in the U.S.

According to SamMobile, the rollout of One UI 5 (Android 13) on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is currently restricted to those who participated in its beta program in the U.S. For those people, they should begin seeing firmware version BVK3 pushed to their phones which contains their stable Android 13 update.

Samsung's other foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, is also beginning to receive a stable build of One UI 5 in the U.S. This update is also only beginning for those who were in its beta testing program, as well. Beta testers in the U.S. should begin to see software version F936U1UEU1BVK3 as devices begin to receive the new patch.

The update is paired with the November 2022 security patch, which has already been pushed out to the devices. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also receiving a few fixes for several issues that were found within its software, as well.

Samsung's recent foldables are finally receiving a stable release of Android 13 after several other phones began updating recently. The Korean OEM is keeping its word so far on its planned schedule for rolling out One UI 5 to many of its devices.

The Korean OEM states that its One UI 5 software is its most customizable OS to date, delivering options so users can make their phone feel like an extension of themselves. Users can enjoy a new lock screen experience with several new clock styles, wallpapers, and the ability to trim a video and use it as their lock screen. There are also several security improvements, such as a warning to alert you if you are about to share a photo containing sensitive information about yourself.

While U.S. beta testers are the first with Samsung's latest foldable phones to receive Android 13, those outside of the program shouldn't have to wait too long until it's their turn.

As always, you can manually check to see if your device has received the new update by heading into your phone's settings.