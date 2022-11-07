Samsung begins rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20

What you need to know

One UI 5 is beginning to appear in European countries for the Galaxy S20, S21, and Note 20 devices.

The update for the Note 20/Note 20 Ultra 5G will also come with the October 2022 security patch.

These phones are right on schedule as Samsung detailed the devices to receive the new, customizable OS for the foreseeable future.

Samsung's One UI 5 software is beginning to appear on more Galaxy devices in Europe as we move further into November.

One UI 5 (Android 13) is the latest OS update for the Korean OEM. We're seeing the Galaxy S21 series receive the update in Germany ahead of other European countries, according to Sammy Fans.

Users in Germany and others parts of Europe should see the following software version numbers as the new OS update becomes more widespread. The version numbers for the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra are G991BXXU5DVJC, G996BXXU5DVJC, and G998BXXU5DVJC, respectively.

Users in Germany and Switzerland can rejoice as their Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices are beginning to receive the One UI 5 update, as well, according to SamMobile. The 4G Galaxy S20 and S20+ appear to contain the version number G98xFXXUFGVJE, while the Ultra gets G988BXXUFGVJE.

Meanwhile, the 4G Note 20/Ultra comes with version N980FXXU5GVJE, with the 5G versions rolling out with N98xBXXU5GVJE.

Those with the Galaxy S20 Note 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G are also being treated to the October 2022 security patch alongside the One UI 5 update.

In late October, Samsung detailed how it's planning to go about rolling out its One UI 5 update to its heavy lineup of Galaxy devices. With the S21 series, S20, and Note 20 devices beginning to take a slice of the pie, we can now cross those devices off the list. There are still several more devices slated to receive the new OS update this month, like their recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 foldable phones.

Samsung has stated its One UI 5 update is bringing its most customizable software for its users yet. On one hand, users can customize their device lock screens with new clock styles, wallpapers, and the ability to trim down a video for use as well. On the other hand, the new software ushers in security and privacy improvements like alerting users if they're about to share a photo with sensitive information and a Maintenance Mode (opens in new tab) for restricting access to personal data if their phone ever needs repairs.