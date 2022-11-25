Galaxy Z Flip 5G variant and the Z Fold 2 are reportedly getting the One UI 5 update

What you need to know

Samsung is cruising out its latest One UI 5 update to older foldables.

The Galaxy Z Flip in European countries was spotted getting the new update.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 got its first Android 13-based update in the U.K.

Samsung’s rolling out the Android 13-based updates to its Galaxy devices seem endless. Almost every day, particularly this week, we have seen the Korean tech giant rolling out the One UI updates. And now the original Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are reportedly getting the One UI 5 update.

As noted by SamMobile, the 5G variant of the original Galaxy Z Flip is seeing its first One UI 5.0 update in European countries like Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy, and Poland. However, the LTE variant of the Z Flip, which has a different processor from the 5G variant, is yet to receive the update.

The report also notes that this may be the last significant upgrade to the original Galaxy Z Flip for both LTE and 5G models. Since they were launched three years ago with Android 10, we might not be seeing Android 14 on them next year.

Meanwhile, the other best foldable smartphone of Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which was also released alongside the Z Flip 4, is reportedly getting the Android 13-based update as well, reports SamMobile.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 users in the U.K. are the first ones getting the One UI 5 update. Users from other countries might expect the update to be released on their devices in the coming days or weeks.

The SamMobile report further says the current version being rolled out in the U.K. comes with F916BXXU2IVK3 firmware and the latest November 2022 security patch.

Both the foldable device owners in the aforementioned countries can head over to their phone’s Settings>Software Update and check for the OTA update that could be sitting around waiting to get downloaded.

The bigger siblings, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4, on the other hand, have already started receiving the One UI 5 stable update in the U.S.

The One UI 5 brings various visual changes based on Android 13. It includes many customization options on the lock screen, new widgets preferences, new multiple users support, and on-screen text extraction, to name a few.