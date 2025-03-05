Older Google Pixel phones are feeling faster after subtle kernel update

The chip-level tweak arrived as part of the March 2025 update.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL with Pixel 8 Pro and 7 Pro
(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

  • Google is updating the Linux kernel version of older Pixel devices with the March 2025 security patch.
  • The Google Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 series are now using the 6.1.x version as of the latest update.
  • This move was previously reported way back in January 2024, and is just now being made.

Google rolled out its March Feature Drop and the March 2025 security patch for eligible Pixel phones this week, and the latter included an under-the-radar tweak that is making older Pixels run smoother. As spotted by a Reddit user, the Linux kernel on devices with older Tensor processors has been updated to the 6.1.x version (via Android Authority). Previously, phones with Tensor G3 chipsets and older were running the older version 5.10.x of the Linux kernel.

This is a subtle change that could lead to big benefits for people daily driving a Pixel 6, Pixel 7, or Pixel 8 series device. The latest Google Pixel 9 series already had the 6.1.x version of the Linux kernel, but this is the first time the newer version has made its way to a stable update for older devices. Users are noticing this tweak after applying the March 2025 update for Pixels.

One user says that "the phone feels extremely responsive compared to pre- March update," according to the Reddit thread. Another reports that they are "seeing a good boost in battery life since March update." It's unclear whether these improvements are directly linked to the kernel update, but it's nevertheless a positive sign for owners of aging Pixel phones.

Separately, another Reddit user reports that the March 2025 patch has updated the baseband version for their Pixel 8 Pro, which could lead to less background battery drain.

Pixels with Tensor CPU, get 6.1.x Linux kernel from r/GooglePixel

You can check the Linux kernel version for your device by opening the Settings app. Then, tap About phone > Android version and find the number listed under Kernel version. If you are running a beta or developer preview build, your older Pixel device may have already updated its kernel version before the March 2025 security update.

Google's seven-year update promise hinges on it being able to deliver new updates to older chipsets, and things like routine Linux kernel update are crucial to the company fulfilling that promise.

A report from January 2024 predicted that Google would bump the Linux kernel version of older Pixels to the 6.1.x version, and that now comes over a year later.

