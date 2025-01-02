Some old Galaxy phones might not get the One UI 7 beta program

What you need to know

Leaker reveals older Galaxy phones will be skipping the One UI 7 beta program.

These models include Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, and Galaxy S21 series.

They might see the stable release directly in the first week of February.

Samsung has been releasing betas of its much-anticipated One UI 7 since the start of this month. While most of the latest Galaxy phones have received these betas, a new leak suggests that older models might not be able to get the Android 15-based OS betas.

According to tipster @FamilyTaes on X (via Android Police), the older Galaxy models, including the Galaxy S23, S22, and S21 series, won't get betas but rather stable builds in the first week of February 2025. The older models, according to the tipster, include the Galaxy A series as well.

S24 series OneUI 7 beta 3 will release between 30th~6th (Can be +- 2 days).After beta 3 there'd be 2~3 more beta builds at max.S23/22/21/A series won't have any beta program.Stable rollout schedule will be announced at unpacked, 22nd Jan (most probably Feb 1st~2nd week).December 24, 2024

On the other hand, the tipster further shared details about the One UI 7 beta 3, which is likely to be released by January 6. The release will be followed by two or three more beta builds before the Unpacked event, which is rumored to take place on January 22, in the U.S. and in tandem with the company's home country, South Korea.

For the uninitiated, the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra models were the first handsets to receive the One UI 7 beta in the first week of December. The enrolled beta testers of the aforementioned devices later received the second beta in the U.S. region in the third week of the same month.

While the new operating system has many new features, one of the highlights is the 'Now Bar,' which came with the first version of One UI 7. Which is a tiny window on the lock screen, which expands when clicked upon.

The feature includes essential apps like music streaming apps, a timer in action with the clock app, and voice notes, amongst others. On the other hand, the second beta brought in essential bug fixes, including correcting malfunctions for the Now Bar feature.