Nothing Phone (2) update expands Glyph Progress support and fixes bugs

A 99.39MB update is arriving for the Nothing Phone (2), bringing a new Compass widget and UI for "pocket mode."

The device also gains Glyph Progress support for the food service Zomato, letting users see the progress of their order with its LED strips.

Nothing has also improved the phone's haptics, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Nearly a month after its progressive update following version 2.0.2, Nothing is rolling out another patch with new features and Glyph Progress support.

The latest Nothing Phone (2) update, spotted by Shishir on X, is adding a new Compass widget to the device. The changelog states users can place the widget and swipe down on it for additional, detailed information. Following that, the company is adding support for Zomato for the phone's Glyph Progress feature.

The Phone (2) has previously only supported Uber with Glyph Progress, letting users watch the lights change in accordance to how close their requested driver is — and now, their order. Nothing explains users can head into their Settings > Glyph Interface > Glyph Progress to enable it.

Nothing is also touching up its "pocket mode" setting for the Phone (2), bringing in a new UI when the device is placed in this state.

Lastly, in terms of "what's new," Nothing has packed an improved OTG Compatibility toggle within the phone's Connected Devices > Connected Preferences settings menu.

The bug fixes enter for a bit of QoL (quality of life) as Nothing improves the Phone (2)'s haptic feedback, NFC stability updates, and Bluetooth connection fixes. Furthermore, the update contains some "minor" UI adjustments and some other unspecified bug fixes, as well. All of this rounds out the patch's 99.39MB download size.

As previously mentioned, this update is arriving nearly a month after the Phone (2)'s 2.0.2a update which was loaded with camera improvements. The patch brought about better facial clarity while indoors. The update optimized the rear camera's highlight levels when users find themselves in low-light situations. The company also mentioned the 2.0.2a patch included a fix for the odd halo effect some encountered when taking a photo in Portrait mode.

The front-facing selfie camera received faster HDR processing and improvements for its low-light photo quality.